WATCH | Most awkward gender reveal ever as mom farts it out

21 November 2019 - 11:09 By Cebelihle Bhengu
YouTuber Paige Ginn has her followers shook, thanks to her unique gender reveal.
Image: YouTube/Paige Ginn

Gender reveals, like baby showers, are a trendy way for expectant parents to reveal their unborn babies' genders.

Almost everything has been done, from hosting fancy and expensive blue or pink themed parties, to driving over a blue powdery substance. Well, cancel all the best gender reveals you say you've seen before, because YouTuber Paige Ginn's is the best you'll ever see — she literally farted it out.

She shut the internet with the six seconds video she posted on her Instagram and YouTube channel. On Instagram alone, the video has reached a million views, while the channel upload is at more than 500,000 views.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Gender Reveal 🍼👶🏻

A post shared by Paige Ginn (@paigeginn) on

