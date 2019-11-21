WATCH | Most awkward gender reveal ever as mom farts it out

Gender reveals, like baby showers, are a trendy way for expectant parents to reveal their unborn babies' genders.

Almost everything has been done, from hosting fancy and expensive blue or pink themed parties, to driving over a blue powdery substance. Well, cancel all the best gender reveals you say you've seen before, because YouTuber Paige Ginn's is the best you'll ever see — she literally farted it out.

She shut the internet with the six seconds video she posted on her Instagram and YouTube channel. On Instagram alone, the video has reached a million views, while the channel upload is at more than 500,000 views.

Watch the video below: