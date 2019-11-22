Trevor Noah's power moments in 2019, and it’s not even over yet

This year is not even over and comedian Trevor Noah keeps securing the most bags and making headlines for all the right reasons.

Trevor keeps flying the SA flag higher and we are here for it — We stan!

Here are five of Trevor's power moments thus far:

4 NAACP nods

The US television host and author kick-started this year with four nods from the prestigious National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) awards.

The four nominations were in the categories of Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Variety Show, Outstanding Host in a Talk Show/Series and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.