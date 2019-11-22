Lifestyle

Trevor Noah's power moments in 2019, and it’s not even over yet

22 November 2019 - 07:51 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Trevor Noah has been doing the most this year and we are here for it!
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

This year is not even over and comedian Trevor Noah keeps securing the most bags and making headlines for all the right reasons.

Trevor keeps flying the SA flag higher and we are here for it — We stan!

Here are five of Trevor's power moments thus far:

4 NAACP nods 

The US television host and author kick-started this year with four nods from the prestigious National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) awards.

The four nominations were in the categories of Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Variety Show, Outstanding Host in a Talk Show/Series and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

2 Emmy nods

Not long after that, in July, Trevor earned two Emmy nominations for The Daily Show.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on YouTube, Trevor said he was grateful to everyone who has supported the show.

“I'm eternally grateful to every single person who watches the show, who comes to the show. I never ever not count my blessings, being here ... doing this thing. It's wild.”

Fourth-richest comedian

In August, Forbes announced that Trevor was the fourth highest-earning stand-up comedian in the world.

According to Forbes, the Daily Show host and comedian earned the bulk of his $28 million (R430m) income from June 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019, through stand-up and was a new entry on this year's list.

Madison Square

The star recently made history as the first African comedian to sell out the Madison Square Garden Arena in New York, on his “Loud and Clear Tour”.

Trevor added his name to the list of nine comedians who have sold out the world-class venue, including Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart.

Grammy nod

On Wednesday, Trevor scooped a prestigious Grammy nomination.

The comedian has been nominated for the best comedy album at the 62nd Grammy Awards, set to take place on January 26 in Los Angeles.

The nomination is for an audio recording of Trevor's stand-up special, Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia. He is up against the likes of talk show giant Ellen DeGeneres and comedian Dave Chappelle.

