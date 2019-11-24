Car Reviews

Battle of the sporty convertibles: we test 3 of the best

We pit the Ford Mustang 2.3-litre EcoBoost , Mercedes-Benz C300 and Audi A5 TFSI Quattro against each other

The prospect of roofless motoring inspires all manner of idyllic notions. Wind lovingly tousling the hair and stimulating the facial pores. Smooth sounds of Jimmy Dludlu through the speakers. Gentle sunshine rays absorbed by the skin on their journey to becoming nourishing pockets of vitamin D. Indeed, manufacturers know that the (relatively) simple task of chopping the ceiling off a car that began life as coupe could open a new realm of possibilities for enthusiasts who relish al fresco driving.



Forget the trade-offs in structural rigidity for a second - easy cruising is what the category under examination is all about. We are zoning-in on the medium-sized cabriolet genre, offering accommodation for a quartet and their luggage (if they pack sensibly)...