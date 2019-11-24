Opinion
Cancel culture is wokeness taken to a dangerous extreme
At its core, being woke is a good thing, but the militancy of modern-day wokeness means important conversations cannot be had
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Pop-culture enthusiasts will know that the term "stay woke" can be attributed to Erykah Badu's 2008 song, Master Teacher (I Stay Woke), whose lyrics emphasise the need to always pay attention to something, to everything. It says people should avoid leaning on their own understanding of the world.
To stay woke, in Badu's terms, means to eliminate the people and things in your life that no longer evolve; to sidestep that need human beings have to judge others because that's effectively how we stay conscious - and remain awake...
