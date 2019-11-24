The Last Word

Chat, flirt, be sexy: a guide to stowing away on a cruise ship

The secret is to hide in plain sight, says a famous journalist who once hitched a free ride to the Caribbean

I was on a ship this month and one night after dinner I spotted someone acting suspiciously, lurking in the dark corners of the promenade deck in the drizzly North Atlantic night, seeming to avoid the light. "I wonder, " I said, "if he's a stowaway."



But even as I said it, I knew with a sinking heart he was not a stowaway. It's 2019 and security is tight and everyone is so serious about these things now. The only stowaways these days are refugees on cargo ships trying to reach a better life, and where's the fun in that?..