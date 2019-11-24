The Last Word
Chat, flirt, be sexy: a guide to stowing away on a cruise ship
The secret is to hide in plain sight, says a famous journalist who once hitched a free ride to the Caribbean
24 November 2019 - 12:00
I was on a ship this month and one night after dinner I spotted someone acting suspiciously, lurking in the dark corners of the promenade deck in the drizzly North Atlantic night, seeming to avoid the light. "I wonder, " I said, "if he's a stowaway."
But even as I said it, I knew with a sinking heart he was not a stowaway. It's 2019 and security is tight and everyone is so serious about these things now. The only stowaways these days are refugees on cargo ships trying to reach a better life, and where's the fun in that?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.