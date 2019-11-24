Djimon Hounsou's most intimidating co-star: a 200kg lion named Vayetse

The Hollywood star has been in SA to film a campaign about the plight of Africa's lions

He's battled eerie monsters alongside Angelina Jolie in Tomb Raider, joined Russell Crowe's band of brave warriors in Gladiator and shone the spotlight on the illegal gem trade in Blood Diamond.



But this week's role was the most nerve-racking for Hollywood heartthrob Djimon Hounsou. His co-star was a 200kg lion named Vayetse...