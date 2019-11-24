How to talk to kids about sex at every stage of their development
24 November 2019 - 00:00
SA child-rights activist and researcher Joan van Niekerk says as soon as a child asks questions about sex they should be answered accurately, but also appropriately for their age.
In general, age development can be divided into six intervals: newborns (age 0 to four weeks); infants (four weeks to one year); toddlers (12 months to 24 months); preschoolers (age two to five years); schoolgoing children (age six to 12 years) and teens (age 13 to 19)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.