I feel so good about my last few projects. I didn't always feel that way, admits Forest Whitaker
The Oscar-winner talks about playing a legendary gangster in 'Godfather of Harlem', and reveals that he hadn't counted on 'Black Panther' having such a far reaching cultural effect
24 November 2019 - 00:00
In person, Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker is not quite as big as you might think, based on the many characters he's played on screen, from Charlie Parker to Idi Amin, but he's still several heads taller than the short journalist who's nervously watching the famous actor walk towards him at the Palazzo Hotel at Montecasino in Sandton on a Friday afternoon.
Whitaker, who went to college on a football scholarship in his teens before a back injury meant he had to change majors, to singing and then acting, is quick to congratulate the Springboks on their recent Rugby World Cup victory before getting started...
