On My Radar
Jeremy Loops plays a lot of music festivals, but which one does he love to attend?
From places to podcasts, the 'What Would I Know' singer tells us what's on his cultural radar
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Since releasing his first album Trading Change in 2014, Jeremy Loops has been a favourite on the South African music scene. He dropped his latest single, What Would I Know before leaving on his Mortal Man tour across Europe. He'll be back in South Africa to headline Large on the Lawn in Joburg next Saturday and Parklife Festival in Cape Town on December 1.
We asked him what's on his cultural radar:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.