R Kelly doccie maker eyes SA tale with model and lawyer Thando Hopa

Award-winning Surviving R Kelly producer Dream Hampton has sparked conversation and social change around the world with her advocacy and now plans to bring a South African story to life with the help of celebrated model and lawyer Thando Hopa.



Hampton has been infatuated with stories of South Africa-born author Bessie Head since reading Head's classic novel Maru two decades ago, and had always dreamt of working on a film based on the author's writing. She saw a fulfilment of that dream project when she met Hopa last year, and earmarked her to play the lead role in her film...