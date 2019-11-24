Screwdrivers & how-to videos: Inside Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe love dress

Before Miss SA struts her stuff at Miss Universe next month, she will have to assemble her four-piece outfit - with the help of a screwdriver and a how-to video.



Earlier this month, Zozibini Tunzi asked men to write love letters on ribbons to the women of SA as part of a UN campaign and her ongoing work against gender-based violence...