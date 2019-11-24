Art

Shock performance artist tears strips off himself to make strangely fascinating selfies

Acclaimed performance artist Steven Cohen has discovered a unique way of pinning down the transitory nature of his works, which he shares in a new Joburg exhibition

Performance artist Steven Cohen calls There's glitter in my soup!, his latest exhibition of new works, "almost a non-show". He's presented a series of artworks made from the residues of performances - strange images he creates by removing his make-up with strips of archival tape, and then reassembling the "face" he's stripped off to reconstitute a kind of inside-out self-portrait.



Johannesburg-born Cohen, who now lives in Lille, France, often stages his performances or interventions in public spaces, or sometimes in galleries and at art festivals. Broadly speaking, throughout his three-decade career (Cohen is 57 now), his work has dealt with themes relating to his body and identity as homosexual and Jewish, and he is not afraid of the radical, provocative and even the obscene...