Lifestyle

The other end of the line: the helpline councillors who ward off suicide

When hope is stifled by depression, some see death as the only way out. But even in the depths of despair, there’s a way through — with the help of something as simple as a compassionate voice

24 November 2019 - 00:00 By LEONIE WAGNER

It’s 10am on a Monday morning at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) call centre and Joe*, a helpline counsellor,  has been on the phone for an hour, talking to a woman  we’ll call Dineo.

It has been a very different type of call from those he usually deals with...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What the Twitter fashion police think about Miss SA's 'Wave of Love' dress The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Miss SA reveals her 'Wave of Love' dress - men's love letters to women The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | Python and leopard in a fight to the death Travel
  4. WATCH | Most awkward gender reveal ever as mom farts it out Lifestyle
  5. SA woman proves you don't need a partner to get married, marries herself Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X