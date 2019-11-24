Table Talk

US actor Forest Whitaker helps turn lives around on the Cape Flats

The Hollywood star earned his Oscar playing Idi Amin, the 'Butcher of Uganda'. In real life he throws himself into bringing peace to troubled communities around the world with the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative

It may seem like the artifice of acting and the deep work of peacemaking are at odds with one another, but for Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker there is a “clean bridge between the two”.



Whitaker was recently in SA to check up on the work of his organisation, the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative, through which he works with young people on the Cape Flats to turn their lives around...