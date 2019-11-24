Motorsport

Witnessing history at the WRC Rally de España

Gugu Masuku went behind the scenes to find out what it really takes to clinch a World Rally Championship title

The line of duty as an automotive journalist had thus far taken me far and wide within the borders of our great land. Finally, the time had come to stretch my wings, dust off the passport and embark on my maiden trip abroad. Last month Toyota summoned us to witness its exploits at the WRC Rally de España 2019.



Spectatorship of one of the most intense competitive pursuits in motoring, peppered with a first-hand account of what the brand is cooking up from a motorsport front, was at the top of the agenda. I was told I would return with a better understanding of what Toyota Gazoo Racing really stands for - with a rallying baptism of fire!..