8 reasons to sign up for Showmax this holiday

Streaming services are popping up like wildflowers these days, with tech and media giants like Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Disney all in the race to capture audiences. In the US, Disney+ has just launched and HBO Max (which includes HBO and WarnerMedia titles) is coming soon.

In SA, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and Netflix are all available, but with much smaller catalogues than in the US and there are no plans for Disney and HBO to launch in Africa any time soon.

Subscribing to all these streaming services gets expensive fast and could end up being pricier than traditional cable or satellite TV packages that bundle content from all networks. In the US, if you signed up for Netflix, Disney+, Apple+, Hulu and Amazon Prime, you’d pay $40 (R590) a month.

In SA, we’re now in the unexpected position of having one of the best-value streaming services in the world, which includes African originals and live sport as well as the best international shows and movies from HBO, CBS, Warner, Disney, Nickelodeon, BBC and more. You can get this all on Showmax.

Here are eight good reasons to get Showmax this holiday:

1. It’s the only streaming service with live sport

Showmax has a dedicated Sports section packed with live events including weekly games from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. Showmax live-streamed the Rugby World Cup final and features short highlights packages from big matches as well as magazine and talk shows.

There are also documentaries and sport-themed movies like Sly Stallone’s Rocky (and the sequels). They’ve also got everything from rugby and cricket to local and international soccer, mixed martial arts cage fighting and even eSport.

2. It’s the only place to stream HBO and exclusive international series

There’s a ton of content on Showmax that you won’t find on any other channel or streaming service in SA. There are top-quality HBO shows such the bitingly funny Succession, teen drama Euphoria and the long-awaited adaptation of Philip Pullman’s novels His Dark Materials, as well as dark comedy Ramy, which chronicles the experience of a young man torn between his Muslim identity and modern culture.

Plus, there are many more brilliant international series like Godfather of Harlem starring Oscar winner Forest Whitaker.