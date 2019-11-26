Abdullah Ibrahim to perform at benefit concerts for Thabo Mbeki's library

Internationally acclaimed musician Abdullah Ibrahim and his band Ekaya will play two concerts in SA this week in support of Thabo Mbeki’s vision of a magnificent library where the materials of African liberation leaders, including his own, will be collected.

The presidential library — to be founded in partnership with Unisa and located in Killarney, Johannesburg — is not a vanity project but an important project where Africa’s great minds can come together to share their ideas and culture, said the jazz maestro on Monday.

Ibrahim said that the library and museum could “redefine and re-establish our history and cosmology … and restore this to our communities”.