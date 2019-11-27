Full circle moment as journalist adopts miracle pug Ohana, whose recovery inspired many
Ohana, the miracle pug whose long and difficult journey to recovery touched the hearts of scores of people around the country, has not only found his perfect home, but he is healthy as well, says TimesLIVE journalist Jessica Levitt, who has described the adoption as a "full circle" moment.
In February, Levitt wrote about Ohana's injury and attempts by animal rescue organisation Pug Rescue to save his life, which included a 16-hour drive from Cape Town to Onderstepoort Veterinary Institute in Pretoria. He had been run over by a car and faced losing the use of his hip, leg, bladder and bowels.
Ohana's fighting spirit saw him fully recover.
His adoption by Levitt happened purely by chance. In January, she lost her own dog and decided to donate his belongings, including food and blankets, two months ago, when her husband asked Pug Rescue about Ohana.
Jessica says she had assumed he was not up for adoption due to having sustained serious injuries during the accident. When her husband enquired with Pug Rescue, she was in for a surprise.
"Cheryl Gaw, the co-founder of Pug Rescue, said he was available, but only to a 'special home'."
Levitt asked what a "special home" meant. Gaw replied: "A special home like yours".
Levitt said: "That got to me because I realised in that moment that it was meant to be."
Ohana is a miracle pug indeed. During his recovery at the sanctuary, he found a girlfriend, Taylor, who was rescued from a backyard breeder in East London and had never been in a home before, but loving and warm Ohana made sure she did not feel alone.
Last post on Ohana for today.. so Ohana has some news.. he has found a girlfriend at the sanctuary. Ohana and Taylor...Posted by Pug Rescue South Africa on Friday, November 22, 2019
Finally getting used to crate rest after his surgery. Ohana would melt our hearts when he would fall asleep on his favorite hedgehog teddy.Posted by Pug Rescue South Africa on Friday, November 22, 2019
Levitt adopted them both and has since renamed Taylor Lana.
"Like brother like sister, they play fight and have fun."
Scores of people were concerned about Ohana's recovery and would track his journey on Pug Rescue's Facebook page, sending heartfelt messages. Levitt says volunteers saved Ohana's life and he has become an inspiration for many.
"The fact that two volunteers took off to Cape Town and drove back with this injured dog out of their own accord shows that kind and generous people are still out there. We can all learn something from Ohana. This boy was so neglected and hurt but didn't give up and that is remarkable."
*Levitt is a journalist at Arena Holdings, the owners of TimesLIVE
9 February 2019: Janine Carter Nortjé giving Ohana a kiss as she hands him over in Cape Town to begin his journey back to JHBPosted by Pug Rescue South Africa on Friday, November 22, 2019