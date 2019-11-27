Full circle moment as journalist adopts miracle pug Ohana, whose recovery inspired many

Ohana's fighting spirit saw him fully recover.

His adoption by Levitt happened purely by chance. In January, she lost her own dog and decided to donate his belongings, including food and blankets, two months ago, when her husband asked Pug Rescue about Ohana.

Jessica says she had assumed he was not up for adoption due to having sustained serious injuries during the accident. When her husband enquired with Pug Rescue, she was in for a surprise.

"Cheryl Gaw, the co-founder of Pug Rescue, said he was available, but only to a 'special home'."

Levitt asked what a "special home" meant. Gaw replied: "A special home like yours".

Levitt said: "That got to me because I realised in that moment that it was meant to be."

Ohana is a miracle pug indeed. During his recovery at the sanctuary, he found a girlfriend, Taylor, who was rescued from a backyard breeder in East London and had never been in a home before, but loving and warm Ohana made sure she did not feel alone.