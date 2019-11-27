WATCH | Nando's flame-grills state capture, corruption & privilege in hilarious new ad
Nando's has put an hilarious spin on the state of affairs in SA, including state capture, white privilege, Orania and corruption.
The public has two options. Complain about these issues or heed the advice of Nando's, which is to play “Mzansipoli” and “beat the game that has been playing you”. Who knows, you might have fun while you're at it.
The fast-food chain is no stranger to weighing in on international and local politics. On Tuesday, it released the satirical advert via its Twitter account, thrusting it to the top of the trends lists by Tuesday afternoon and well into the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Beat the game that has been playing you #Mzansipoli 🎲 pic.twitter.com/8T8l9v76Wz— NandosSA (@NandosSA) November 26, 2019
Some tweeps have asked if “Mzansipoli” is available for sale.
Here are some reactions:
Nandos SA tackles the social issues we are facing in an indirect, polite and controversial approach. Yet, it works for them perfectly #Mzansipoli— brighten (@u_bhekani) November 26, 2019
Is #Mzansipoli an actual game? Lol game nights would be so lit. I love how the Nandos marketing team is so clued up on political affairs and how well they excute it through their ads 🔥— Refiloe 👑 (@Fay_Benjamin) November 26, 2019
Whoever is on your marketing team deserves a raise shem...they are always woke and ready for anything. But for real...i need this game in my life. I can already see me and my friend @manneldoo doing the most this festive season. #Mzansipoli— Zane Muller (@ZaneAMuller) November 26, 2019
Guys where can i get the #Mzansipoli ??? pic.twitter.com/v5Tkaw7BUD— Ronaldo wa Mzansi (@touchmc23) November 26, 2019
Am I the only South African that really wants this board game for Christmas? #Mzansipoli 😂😂😂 https://t.co/zyIZjSIMGj— Brandon Stone (@BrandonMStone) November 26, 2019
Nando's is like fuck advertising chicken let's fix the nation first 🤣🤣 #mzansipoli https://t.co/KjaZdXu8QY— DangoteAmbitions (@nelly_agwan) November 26, 2019
🤣 🤣 🤣 Nandos does it again. Always current and relevant. 👌#mzansipoli #nandos https://t.co/TZNPNsHDBz— Tsholofelo🇿🇦 (@MsTshols) November 26, 2019