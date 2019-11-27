WATCH | Nando's flame-grills state capture, corruption & privilege in hilarious new ad

Nando's has put an hilarious spin on the state of affairs in SA, including state capture, white privilege, Orania and corruption.

The public has two options. Complain about these issues or heed the advice of Nando's, which is to play “Mzansipoli” and “beat the game that has been playing you”. Who knows, you might have fun while you're at it.

The fast-food chain is no stranger to weighing in on international and local politics. On Tuesday, it released the satirical advert via its Twitter account, thrusting it to the top of the trends lists by Tuesday afternoon and well into the early hours of Wednesday morning.