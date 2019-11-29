WATCH | Comedian catfishes tweeps by using Beyoncé to promote his Black Friday specials

American comedian Kevin Fredericks is doing everything in his power to get that coin, even if it means using Beyoncé to do so. A video of him using the star to promote his Black Friday deals has not only gone viral on his social media platforms, but it's also hilarious.

Globally, people are splurging on their favourite items and the comedian used the chance to pocket some money from his T-shirt business too.

Kevin's video is captioned “Beyoncé has been above critique for far too long, if no-one will say it, I will.” In the beginning, he really convinces the viewer that he's about to go in on Queen Bey and starts off by saying, “Listen I know I'm about to get dragged for this but let me just say this: I love Beyoncé. I've been a fan of hers for a long time so know that first, and also know that I'm a comedian, so I have to push the boundaries. If we're being honest about Beyoncé, we have to critique her.”

By this time, the catfishing is done and it's on to promoting his business. Watch the video below: