Lifestyle

WATCH | Comedian catfishes tweeps by using Beyoncé to promote his Black Friday specials

29 November 2019 - 06:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Be sure to wear comfortable shoes if you'll be braving the malls this Black Friday.
Be sure to wear comfortable shoes if you'll be braving the malls this Black Friday.
Image: 123RF/pressmaster

American comedian Kevin Fredericks is doing everything in his power to get that coin, even if it means using Beyoncé to do so. A video of him using the star to promote his Black Friday deals has not only gone viral on his social media platforms, but it's also hilarious.

Globally, people are splurging on their favourite items and the comedian used the chance to pocket some money from his T-shirt business too.

Kevin's video is captioned “Beyoncé has been above critique for far too long, if no-one will say it, I will.” In the beginning, he really convinces the viewer that he's about to go in on Queen Bey and starts off by saying, “Listen I know I'm about to get dragged for this but let me just say this: I love Beyoncé. I've been a fan of hers for a long time so know that first, and also know that I'm a comedian, so I have to push the boundaries. If we're being honest about Beyoncé, we have to critique her.” 

By this time, the catfishing is done and it's on to promoting his business. Watch the video below:

The video has garnered 1.8 million views on Twitter, and more than 500k on Instagram.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

POLL | What will you be splurging on this Black Friday?

Black Friday is only a few hours away and many are looking to score bargains on their favourite items
News
20 hours ago

WATCH | Avoiding the Black Friday blues: The dos, don'ts and definitely don’ts for South Africans

Black Friday is around the corner. November 29 to be exact.
News
3 days ago

Beware! Criminals will target 'generally easy, distracted' shoppers this splurging season

With Black Friday and festive shopping mayhem fast approaching, experts have urged consumers to stay alert and be safe.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hyena learns tough lesson about climbing trees Travel
  2. WATCH | Nando's flame-grills state capture, corruption & privilege in hilarious ... Lifestyle
  3. Dress like an A-lister: 5 fashion lessons to learn from Lerato Kganyago The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Python and leopard in a fight to the death Travel
  5. I spent half of this year struggling financially, admits Samthing Soweto Lifestyle

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
X