Anyone can be a Rembrandt but galleries must become child-friendly

When Bongani Madondo took his children on a gallery tour, they blew some fresh air into the stuffy world of art appreciation and made the veteran art critic and author wonder: how do we make art education part of our daily family existence?

Taking in the David Koloane retrospective at the Wits Arts Museum (WAM) with my children got me thinking about a few seemingly unrelated things.



How can a healthy society develop a solid art education, thus enriching a culture of tolerance and questioning; a society that prefers dialogue over the bayonet?..