De-ageing CGI has added 30 years to my career, jokes Robert De Niro
The Hollywood heavyweight tells Margaret Gardiner about the tech wizardry that allowed him to play a much younger version of himself in 'The Irishman'
01 December 2019 - 00:00
Entering the darkened suite on the 53rd floor of the Conrad Hotel in New York and seeing Robert de Niro in a pool of television spotlights makes my brain pop a bit. He. Is. A. Legend of Hollywood. Also, he famously doesn't suffer fools, so I'm nervous when I shake his large hand and he reminds me that we've met before.
De Niro's face has appeared on our screens a hundred times, most recently in The Joker. He's one of the great actors of our generation and has always had a special relationship with director Martin Scorsese, one that's produced some classic films, like Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Mean Streets...
