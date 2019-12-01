Books

How Harvey Weinstein was protected by a circle of lawyers, editors & spies

Two gripping new books by a top US journalists detail how the sordid life of the movie mogul was finally exposed and why it took so long to come to light

On January 6 all eyes will be on the Supreme Court in Manhattan, where Harvey Weinstein goes on trial for violent sex crimes. And if you think the bloated, pockmarked ogre is repulsive now, wait till you hear the victims' testimony in the cold spring light of a courtroom.



Watching the proceedings closely will be a trio of reporters. Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor broke the Weinstein story in the New York Times in 2017; Ronan Farrow followed shortly afterwards in The New Yorker with even more claims. Infuriatingly for him, Farrow had bagged the story before the NYT, but executives at his employer, NBC, prevented it from coming out. Just how sinister this is, Farrow reveals in his new book, Catch and Kill - Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators...