Lifestyle

Books

How Harvey Weinstein was protected by a circle of lawyers, editors & spies

Two gripping new books by a top US journalists detail how the sordid life of the movie mogul was finally exposed and why it took so long to come to light

01 December 2019 - 00:00 By Michele Magwood

On January 6 all eyes will be on the Supreme Court in Manhattan, where Harvey Weinstein goes on trial for violent sex crimes. And if you think the bloated, pockmarked ogre is repulsive now, wait till you hear the victims' testimony in the cold spring light of a courtroom.

Watching the proceedings closely will be a trio of reporters. Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor broke the Weinstein story in the New York Times in 2017; Ronan Farrow followed shortly afterwards in The New Yorker with even more claims. Infuriatingly for him, Farrow had bagged the story before the NYT, but executives at his employer, NBC, prevented it from coming out. Just how sinister this is, Farrow reveals in his new book, Catch and Kill - Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bonang or Nomzamo? November's best and worst dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Yes, you can travel from SA to Europe by cargo ship Travel
  3. Dress like an A-lister: 5 fashion lessons to learn from Lerato Kganyago The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Comedian catfishes tweeps by using Beyoncé to promote his Black Friday ... Lifestyle
  5. Bongo Maffin is back! Our hiatus was necessary, says the band Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X