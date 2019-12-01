Last Word
Last words are so last season
We used to attach more significance to a person's dying words, but now death takes us more often by surprise
01 December 2019 - 00:00
When I was very young some especially lugubrious relative gave me a book containing the last words of famous people, and I pondered those very solemnly and appreciatively.
Some last words were very smart. "I have lived as a philosopher," said Casanova, putting what you might describe as a somewhat flattering spin on how he had lived, "and I die as a Christian."..
