Last Word

Last words are so last season

We used to attach more significance to a person's dying words, but now death takes us more often by surprise

When I was very young some especially lugubrious relative gave me a book containing the last words of famous people, and I pondered those very solemnly and appreciatively.



Some last words were very smart. "I have lived as a philosopher," said Casanova, putting what you might describe as a somewhat flattering spin on how he had lived, "and I die as a Christian."..