Movie Review

Mob movie 'The Irishman' is an instant classic

It’s impossible not to be captured by the brilliance of Martin Scorsese’s Teamster tale

For more than four decades, since the release of Mean Streets in 1973, no US director has worked harder and with more visual bravado than Martin Scorsese to redefine the gangster genre. So it is with no small amount of expectation and plenty of preceding hype that the director's three-and-a-half-hour, $150m (R2.2bn) epic The Irishman arrives on Netflix.



The streaming giant and Scorsese have taken a big risk, both in terms of budget and with regard to the release strategy for the film, adapted from the true crime book I Heard You Paint Houses, the story of an Irish hitman for the Italian mob, Frank Sheeran, who claimed to have killed his friend, legendary Teamster Boss Jimmy Hoffa...