Netflix gives SA elephants starring roles in latest romcom
01 December 2019 - 00:00
Sex and the City star Kristin Davis spent time cosying up to elephants at a five-star safari lodge in Limpopo before filming began of the Netflix festive season romcom Holiday in the Wild.
The movie, set in Zambia, also stars Rob Lowe. It was shot at the Jabulani Safari Lodge and other locations in SA and Zambia...
