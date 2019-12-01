Now you can celebrate life in Africa with these cool African emojis
01 December 2019 - 00:03
It began as a personal challenge and now a young Ivorian artist is taking the world by storm with his funky set of emojis that celebrate life in Africa.
O'Plérou Grebet (https://www.instagram.com/creativorian/?hl=en), 21, a student in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, decided that each day he would design an emoji that reflected daily life...
