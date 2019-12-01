Opinion
Putting the boot in gender violence with Primal Combat training
Just in case the patriarchy doesn’t come through, women should consider empowering themselves by learning some kick-ass self-defence skills
01 December 2019 - 00:00
Every year, from November 25, all gender-based violence stops for 16 days*. Yes - completely. Millennia of highly febrile male-on-female violent crap - storied incidents like the state-sanctioned rape of the Sabine wives (Roman stuff) to the state-sanctioned rape of the Yazidi girls (Islamic State stuff) - are put on pause.
Because, you know, the patriarchy wants to give the ladies a rest. They want us to go to the post office in peace. They want us to date in a state of calm. To marry in safety. To celebrate Valentine's Day with a song in our heart as opposed to a bullet in our chests. For 16 days you can pee and sleep and walk and work and pick up packages in peace...
