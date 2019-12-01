R Kelly, Trump: is there hope of redemption for alleged sexual predators?

From many of the high-profile men who've recently been accused of sexual misconduct, there's little evidence of any remorse, let alone rehabilitation

"We can't move to a culture that eliminates sexual violence if we're not dealing with how harm-doers become harm-doers and how they undo that," says Tarana Burke, the activist who coined the term Me Too on MySpace 10 years before it went viral in 2017.



She continues in her interview with NPR: "Leaving them in a heap on the side of the road is not the answer; allowing them to sneak back in through the back door [...] and acting like nothing happened [is not] the answer. There should be an expectation that there's real rehabilitation and that [offenders] have seen the light and want to make dramatic shifts in their behaviour."..