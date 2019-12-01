Art

Roger Ballen's eerie photos as you've never seen them before: in colour

After 50 years of shooting in black and white, the influential photographer has embraced colour in his work - and somehow this makes his distinctive images even more unsettling

These days, if you manage to catch Roger Ballen in Joburg, he's likely to be returning from something in one country and preparing to leave for another.



When I visit him in Parktown, he's returned from the opening of his new show, The World According to Roger Ballen, and the launch of its accompanying book, at the Musée de la Halle Saint Pierre in Paris. He's about to return there before heading off to the opening of another show in Brussels...