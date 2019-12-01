SA-born little drummer girl Nandi Bushell wows international stars

Musician, 9, invited to jam with rocker Lenny Kravitz

Not many nine-year-olds can boast having US musician Lenny Kravitz as a fan, but South African-born Nandi Bushell has him waxing lyrical.



Bushell, who is drumming her way to fame in the UK and internationally, caught the attention of the famed rocker, who invited her to jam with him before his show at the O Arena in London in June...