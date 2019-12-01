The A-Listers
SOCIALS | Debut show spotlights holiday style
01 December 2019 - 00:00
He set the cat among the pigeons 19 years ago by putting on an ensemble fashion show which locked designer heels with SA Fashion Week.
And now, with local fashion weeks as common as Black Friday sales these days, is Gavin Rajah back to his old tricks?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.