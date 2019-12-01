Lifestyle

The A-Listers

SOCIALS | Debut show spotlights holiday style

Craig Jacobs Columnist
01 December 2019 - 00:00

He set the cat among the pigeons 19 years ago by putting on an ensemble fashion show which locked designer heels with SA Fashion Week.

And now, with local fashion weeks as common as Black Friday sales these days, is Gavin Rajah back to his old tricks?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bonang or Nomzamo? November's best and worst dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Yes, you can travel from SA to Europe by cargo ship Travel
  3. Dress like an A-lister: 5 fashion lessons to learn from Lerato Kganyago The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Comedian catfishes tweeps by using Beyoncé to promote his Black Friday ... Lifestyle
  5. Bongo Maffin is back! Our hiatus was necessary, says the band Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X