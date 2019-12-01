Car Review

The new Audi A1 Sportback is snappy, but it lacks spark

The 2019 Audi A1 40 TFSI has the power to send the mercury plummeting. If only its driving dynamics were a little warmer

Ah, the new Audi A1 Sportback. I like the look of it.



Agreed. While the previous model was a bit girly the new Audi A1 Sportback is a far more masculine proposition. You can stir extra machismo into the mix by ticking some of the many exterior styling options Audi has on offer...