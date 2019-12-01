Humour

The pressure of being a part of the notorious Sandwich Gang of 1983

Woe betide anyone whose mom hadn't packed them a decent sarmie

During my senior primary school days at Wozanazo in the early '80s, uMntwana wakwaPhindangene, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, decreed that all schools in the KwaZulu Bantustan should provide at least one meal per child during school hours. One day it would be samp and beans, and the next soup and a thick slice of bread.



Typical of the "upper classes" of society comprising teachers, nurses and cops, some of the parents turned up their noses at the suggestion that their children would stand in a queue to beg for soup like Oliver Twist...