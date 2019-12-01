Lifestyle

Astrology

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | December 1 to 7 2019

What do the stars hold in store for you?

Linda Shaw Columnist
01 December 2019 - 00:00 By

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 - December 21..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bonang or Nomzamo? November's best and worst dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Yes, you can travel from SA to Europe by cargo ship Travel
  3. Dress like an A-lister: 5 fashion lessons to learn from Lerato Kganyago The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | Comedian catfishes tweeps by using Beyoncé to promote his Black Friday ... Lifestyle
  5. Bongo Maffin is back! Our hiatus was necessary, says the band Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X