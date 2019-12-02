Lifestyle

Twitter moments of the decade: tweeps share some funny moments

02 December 2019 - 12:50 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Twitter has had us in stitches for a decade.
Image: iStock

It’s been more than a decade since Twitter was launched, gaining millions of users.

The popular app has grown from a dodgy social network to one of the world’s biggest channels for sharing information, funny videos and iconic moments.

To commemorate the milestone, #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade began trending on Sunday, with people sharing their favourite moments.

From the funny SA pots video to American singer Fergie butchering the US national anthem, these moments had us LOL:

The pots

Big Shaq

It's above me

Fergie

Mohammed Anas

Clean shades

Black and blue dress

Constavacious Glamazzonnne

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama

