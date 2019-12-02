Twitter moments of the decade: tweeps share some funny moments
It’s been more than a decade since Twitter was launched, gaining millions of users.
The popular app has grown from a dodgy social network to one of the world’s biggest channels for sharing information, funny videos and iconic moments.
To commemorate the milestone, #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade began trending on Sunday, with people sharing their favourite moments.
From the funny SA pots video to American singer Fergie butchering the US national anthem, these moments had us LOL:
The pots
#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade Game over pic.twitter.com/Tdap6yCc3U— Simphiwe M (@Simphiwe_Mnyand) December 2, 2019
Big Shaq
That fateful day we all learned how the ting go#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/sUObQfRuaX— F.O.F (@I_AmThe_Knight) December 1, 2019
It's above me
"it's above me now" #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/ijHpR5j1F8— rk 🦋 (@imryak_) December 1, 2019
Fergie
May this video live forever.#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade pic.twitter.com/hhd4UQ9J7p— Robert Flores (@RoFlo) December 1, 2019
Mohammed Anas
#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade— Holy Grail ® ™ (@finallymendel) December 2, 2019
When this ninja thanked wife and girlfriend 😂 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vTYtXPP7DB
Clean shades
#TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9n8ju2kvz6— PAP CULTURE (@papculturesa) December 2, 2019
Black and blue dress
This has to be the most outrageous debate twitter has ever seen #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade— RICK LANE (@lilpoptarrt) December 2, 2019
And by the way, whoever said "blue and black" 🖕 pic.twitter.com/wWBnp5IVjS
Constavacious Glamazzonnne
Noms is this you? 😂😂😂@nomoozlie pic.twitter.com/0CaQCsanoz— THE V.E.Я.Y ACTIVE Ξ (@PhanuelMotsepe) December 1, 2019
Melania Trump and Michelle Obama
Forgot this happen RT @MomentsOfDecade: #TwitterMomentsOfTheDecade Part 139 pic.twitter.com/mWt3fzgzZX— #TPTCO# (@djredcup) December 2, 2019