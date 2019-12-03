Six days till Miss Universe! Here's how you can vote for Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi

Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, will compete for the Miss Universe crown in six days.

Many have showered her with love and support on social media, and that energy can be channelled towards making sure she steps closer to bagging the hotly contested title.

The glittering ceremony takes place in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 9.

Miss Universe announced that it will select 20 beauty queens for the finale, based on how many votes each garners. The voting period, which started on December 1, runs until midnight SA time on Friday.

The first vote is free, after which voters will have to purchase packages should they wish to cast unlimited votes. The packages can be purchased online via credit card. Another option is for voters to share the voting link on social media so more people can vote.

See details below: