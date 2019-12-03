Lifestyle

WATCH | Brave baby nyala battles leopard

03 December 2019 - 14:00 By TimesLIVE

This baby nyala took the saying "dynamite comes in small packages" to heart when it took on a leopard head-to-head.

In a video posted on social media by Kruger Sightings, the baby nyala comes to terms with the fact that the predator is ready to attack.

That's when the fight ensues.

"As the leopard groomed itself in preparation for dinner, the little nyala walked toward the leopard and then suddenly launching at it, ramming it with its head repeatedly," said Charles Hudson, who shared the footage with Kruger Sightings.

In the end though, one must lose - but not without putting up a good fight.

