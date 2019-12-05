WATCH | James Bond fans rejoice: the first 'No Time to Die' trailer is here

A car chase, a feisty rival spy and a love interest: fans of James Bond have got their first taste of the upcoming film 'No Time To Die'.

The official trailer shows a sharp-suited Bond, played by British actor Daniel Craig, evading capture in his Aston Martin sports car and jumping off a viaduct.

Making a return alongside the suave secret agent is actress Lea Seydoux, whose character Madeleine Swann provided the obligatory love interest in the last film, Spectre (2015).

"Why would I betray you?" she asks Bond as they hurtle through narrow streets at breakneck speed while being shot at.

"We all have our secrets," Bond replies. "We just didn't get to yours yet."