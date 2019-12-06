Lifestyle

Relive your childhood memories of Peter Pan as he comes to life on ice

06 December 2019 - 13:20 By STAFF REPORTER

Calling all theatre and book lovers: your favourite underdog classical character, Peter Pan, is coming to town and this time he will be skating on ice.

The JM Barrie classic has been turned into a play, and now Peter Pan on Ice is coming to South Africa, showing at Montecasino in Johannesburg. 

The play is brought to life by impressive choreography that won't disappoint because it comprises 23 former world, European and national championship-level skaters.

Collectively, the entire cast holds more than 250 competition medals and will bring their athletic and artistic talents to the ice to retell Barrie’s well-loved tale.

Peter came to be known as the boy who never grows up while he and Tinker Bell whisk Wendy and her brothers from their London home off on a magical journey to Neverland.

Actors who are playing Peter Pan and Wendy during the rehearsals of 'Peter Pan on Ice' at Monte Casino the Teatro on December 5 2019.
Actors who are playing Peter Pan and Wendy during the rehearsals of 'Peter Pan on Ice' at Monte Casino the Teatro on December 5 2019.
Image: Supplied by Monte Casino the Teatro

The audience will witness Peter and his crew enjoy thrilling adventures with the Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and the Mermaids.

The expected conflict between Peter and the infamous villain, Captain Hook, his pirates, and a famished crocodile plays out in the production.

When asked who Peter Pan on Ice is for, artistic director Tony Mercer said: "I actually think it is for people who want to relax, enjoy being in the theatre, be entertained, be made to smile, laugh. Not only do you see great skating, you also see great characterisation. We will keep you greatly entertained."

* Peter Pan on Ice opens at Montecasino's The Teatro on 6 December 2019 and runs until 22 December 2019

