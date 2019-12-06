Relive your childhood memories of Peter Pan as he comes to life on ice

Calling all theatre and book lovers: your favourite underdog classical character, Peter Pan, is coming to town and this time he will be skating on ice.

The JM Barrie classic has been turned into a play, and now Peter Pan on Ice is coming to South Africa, showing at Montecasino in Johannesburg.

The play is brought to life by impressive choreography that won't disappoint because it comprises 23 former world, European and national championship-level skaters.

Collectively, the entire cast holds more than 250 competition medals and will bring their athletic and artistic talents to the ice to retell Barrie’s well-loved tale.

Peter came to be known as the boy who never grows up while he and Tinker Bell whisk Wendy and her brothers from their London home off on a magical journey to Neverland.