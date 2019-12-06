Lifestyle

Tiger takes 'longest' walk of 1,300km to find a mate and prey

06 December 2019 - 06:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Indian scientists tracked the movements of a tiger that walked 1,300km in search of a mate and prey.
Image: 123RF/ondrejprosicky

A two-and-a-half-year-old tiger has, according to researchers, taken “the longest walk ever” in India, possibly in search of a mate, territory or prey.

The tiger, named C1, is fitted with a radio collar which experts have used to track the animal through GPS since it left its wildlife sanctuary in the western state of Maharashtra in June, reports BBC.

C1 is one of three cubs born to T1, a female cat at the Tipeshwar wildlife sanctuary in February 2016, according to the Independent UK.  The publication quoted Govekar Ravikiran, field director of Pench tiger reserve, who said, “the purpose of the study was to monitor the dispersal pattern of sub-adults which are normally in the process of exploring new areas to set up their territory”.

According to CNN, the tiger crossed into Telangana and back to where its original sanctuary is, in the state of Maharashtra. It fed on wild animals, including antelope, and cattle.

C1 still has the radio collar attached, and it will be removed once its power has been depleted. He is being monitored at the Dnyanganga sanctuary.

Vishal Mali, a divisional forest officer, said they were keeping track of the unpredictable pattern of the tiger's movement.

“The region has sufficient natural resources and prey for the tiger to sustain itself and it might decide to settle there permanently.”

