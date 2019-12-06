Win a two-night stay at the luxurious Chobe Water Villas valued at R45,000

If you’re guessing from the name that the Chobe Water Villas are in Botswana, you’d be wrong. They’re in Namibia, in a remote and wild location on the edge of the Chobe River. Botswana’s Chobe National Park, however, and its perpetual parade of creatures, is the view that greets you across the water from your private deck.

The property comprises 16 free-standing chalets, sitting on the edge of a 150km2 conservancy, with not much happening in the way of neighbours. The easiest way to get there, then, is to fly to Kasane, Botswana. From there, transfers entail a ride through the small town in an open safari vehicle to the immigration post, a ramshackle building on the edge of the river.

After a quick stop for passport stamps, you exit Botswana by flat-bottomed boat, and head out into the glittering, blue-grey expanse of the Chobe. Round a bend and across to the other side, the villas await, standing in a line on stilts over the water.

DO NOTHING, DO EVERYTHING

Their thatched, rustic appearance from the river belies the contemporary elegance within. Even as you climb up from the jetty, you’ll know this is to be a refined affair. Chic, open-plan communal areas beckon you in and then lead you on again to splendid outdoor spaces, with chill-out couches and a rim-flow pool dripping away to the river.

The rooms, reached by a wooden walkway, are similarly tasteful, with inspired artworks, inviting linens on enormous four- poster beds, and deep, linger-longer baths.

Of course, the food is worth writing home about — or at least snapping and posting all over your social media. Every meal is a series of dishes both pretty and perfect to taste. Even just “tea time” is a guilt-inducing buffet. Well, maybe just the one ...

Activities include game drives in Chobe National Park, and sundowner cruises to Impalila Island, where four countries meet (Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe). Optional extras include a walking tour of Impalila Island, and fishing. You could even take a day trip to Zimbabwe to visit the Victoria Falls, 88km away by road.

Guests’ main task, however, is to perfect the art of doing not much, and yet so much at the same time. Sit, lounge, drink, eat, inhale, exhale, repeat, and relish your absolute escape to this gloriously isolated, utterly peaceful part of the world.