'Bad Sex in Fiction' Awards climax with two winners
The Literary Review's judges couldn't settle on 'the year's most outstandingly awful scene of sexual description in an otherwise good novel' - so they picked two
08 December 2019 - 00:00
In a magnificent troll of the calamity of the Booker this year - in which the award was given to two winners - the judges at the Literary Review awarded the prize for bad sex writing to two authors: Prix Goncourt winner Didier Decoin and British novelist John Harvey. (In the 26 years since the award was established in 1993, only three women have won.)
The award is given to "the year's most outstandingly awful scene of sexual description in an otherwise good novel. Drawing attention to the poorly written, redundant, or downright cringeworthy passages of sexual description in modern fiction, the prize is not intended to cover pornographic or expressly erotic literature."..
