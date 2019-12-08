Humour

Beware the cunning charms of the free-loading, booze-guzzling 'sarha'

There's only one thing that sarhas love more than beer. And that's other people's beer

Picture it. You're a university student in 1990. It's 39ºC in the shade in Albert Park, Durban. Humidity levels are hovering around 200%. You've already downed about three litres of water, but there's another thirst that you haven't managed to quench.



So, you walk out of your room, around the corner on St George's Street, brave the cat-calling from the ladies of the night and get yourself two ice-cold Hansa ngudus (750ml quarts) and go back to your room...