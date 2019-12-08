Cats out the bag, Tony Gum's secret on surviving grief

Diesel the kitten helped Tony Gum through pain, grief and loss — and then he became central to her art, writes Sue de Groot

She didn’t deliberately go looking for a pet cat, but when artist Tony Gum impulsively adopted a tiny black kitten, she knew he would come to mean a great deal to her — emotionally and symbolically.



The Gums — Tony lives with her mother and siblings — agreed that the kitten should be called Diesel. He became not only a member of the family but the co-star of her multi-layered solo exhibition: A Portion...