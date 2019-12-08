Cats out the bag, Tony Gum's secret on surviving grief
Diesel the kitten helped Tony Gum through pain, grief and loss — and then he became central to her art, writes Sue de Groot
08 December 2019 - 00:00
She didn’t deliberately go looking for a pet cat, but when artist Tony Gum impulsively adopted a tiny black kitten, she knew he would come to mean a great deal to her — emotionally and symbolically.
The Gums — Tony lives with her mother and siblings — agreed that the kitten should be called Diesel. He became not only a member of the family but the co-star of her multi-layered solo exhibition: A Portion...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.