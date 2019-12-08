Book Review

Cool it, Kuli: Roberts' new novel 'Siren' is drenched in cheesy sex scenes

The celeb claims her experiences in the SA entertainment industry inspired the book

A cursory glance at TV personality and gossip columnist/journalist Kuli Roberts's Instagram page is enough to convince you of her conviction that sex sells.



That's probably what she had in mind when she wrote Siren, a novel drenched in cheesy sex scenes that follows the exploits of Zinhle, a young woman who "bed-hops from man to powerful man, overcoming cattiness, rivalry, cheating and dodgy agents."..