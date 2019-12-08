Art

David Brits's installation at Spier is a glittering finale to a pioneering year

The Capetonian artist has taken his well-known serpentine drawings and transformed them into sculptures for public enjoyment

It's recommended that one becomes acquainted with the name David Brits.



If the vision board spread across the studio wall of this multi-disciplinary artist makes the dreams it discloses come to pass, then, over the next 10 years, Brits's works will have existed in every significant sculpture park in the world...