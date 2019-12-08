Art
David Brits's installation at Spier is a glittering finale to a pioneering year
The Capetonian artist has taken his well-known serpentine drawings and transformed them into sculptures for public enjoyment
08 December 2019 - 00:00
It's recommended that one becomes acquainted with the name David Brits.
If the vision board spread across the studio wall of this multi-disciplinary artist makes the dreams it discloses come to pass, then, over the next 10 years, Brits's works will have existed in every significant sculpture park in the world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.