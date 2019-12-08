The Last Word

Getting into London's poshest restaurant was never going to be easy

It's hard to prove to a frosty frosty maitre d' that you're worthy of entry when you're barely convinced of it yourself

It's the coolth, you see. It's the coolth and the sophistication - that's what I bring to any occasion. I'm in London this week to give a drama pitch and it turns out my agent is here at the same time, so he invited me to dinner on Monday night.



I've never met my agent before. We've skyped a few times, which is to say I've sat in front of a laptop grinning like a ventriloquist's dummy and nodding hopefully while his image freezes on the screen four seconds out of every 10 and I manage to catch every third or fourth word...