Kendell Geers' art explores the idea that Joburgers need danger to survive

The starting point for Kendell Geers' new exhibition, In Gozi We Trust, on now at the Goodman Gallery in Johannesburg, was a joke against him just over a decade ago by the now-defunct art collective Avant Car Guard (ACG).



They were notorious for their satirical art-world in-jokes and provocations. One of their works, a photograph from 2007, showed them dancing drunkenly on the grave of 20th-century SA landscape artist JH Pierneef...