Opinion
Trashy sex novels: don't let the Twitter police ruin your reading fun
These smutty stories are shallow and not afraid to show it - that's why they hit the spot, writes Ufrieda Ho
08 December 2019 - 00:00
Don't spank me for saying this - but political correctness is a mood killer, and hashtags are great for virtue signalling, but not so much for dirty fantasies. Little surprise that it's the Twitter police who are the preachy control freaks making sex not just vanilla but tedious beige.
"A heaving bosom is not your invitation to sex; I wish authors would stop writing this crap already," some book publisher chastised a few weeks ago on the Twittersphere. Of course it got the likes and retweets of the clicking constabulary...
